Rachakonda police Commissionerate observes safer Internet Day

Published: 10:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate observed ‘Safer Internet Day-2020’ here on Tuesday. The initiative aims to educate children about online safety and spark a conversation about the responsible use of technology.

The concept was introduced in 2009 in European countries and is now observed across the nations. This year’s theme was “together for a better internet.” A panel discussion on ‘Ensuring Online Safety of Women and Children’ was organised at the Rachakonda Police Commissioner’s Office in Rachakonda chaired by Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat warned parents against giving mobile phones to children right from very early age and talked about apps that dangerously steal data and sometimes push users to the extent of suicide.

G Sudheer Babu, Additional CP, Dr Shanta Thoutam, Vice President, T-Hub, L Narsimha Rao of Cyber Peace Foundation and others spoke. A painting competition with nearly 1,400 student police cadets participating was held on the theme of online safety.

