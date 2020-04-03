Rachakonda Police control room receives 90 calls on Thursday

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: The coronavirus control room set up by Rachakonda Police has received a total of 90 calls on Thursday, majority of them being calls made seeking information on passes.

The control room number 9490617234 has been operational since the lockdown was announced and has been effectively answering the queries and guiding the citizens regarding Covid-19 related issues.

According to the police, of the 90 calls received, 25 were directed to the police stations concerned for taking necessary action, 10 calls redirected to other departments and 55 queries have been resolved.

“While nearly 49 calls received were pass-related queries, seven calls were also received offering volunteer service, 12 seeking help with regard to food, health or medical reasons, six were coronavirus related and four interstate travel information,” police said.

Two lockdown violations cases were been booked in Motakondur for keeping open a meat shop and a provisional store beyond the time of relaxation period.

The Rachakonda Police booked 14 violation cases, 179 e-petty cases during the lockdown until now. In these 193 cases, 218 persons were found violating regulations and officials seized 54 two wheelers, 6 three wheelers and 12 four wheelers too.

