Rachakonda Police first in following SOP in handling phone calls

A survey was conducted in State with regard to handling of telephone calls in police stations by officers and staff at all levels to study how far SOP was being followed

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police stood first securing 68.57 per cent in following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding handling of telephone calls among other police commissionerates in the State.

As per instructions of Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy recently, a survey was conducted in the State with regard to handling of telephone calls in police stations by officers and staff at all levels to study how far the Standard Operating Procedure was being followed.

Calls were made to official numbers (landlines and cell phones) of Functional Vertical Officers, without initially disclosing the identity of the caller, and the responses were recorded in terms of their following the prescribed SOP.

The percentage of partially following SOP in Rachakonda was recorded as 68.57, which was the highest in the State. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the police personnel for the achievement and asked them to set a target of 100 per cent adherence to the SOP.

