Rachakonda Police help youngsters crack SCTPC posts

Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: A total of 465 aspirants, mostly from financially weaker backgrounds and who were trained by the Rachakonda Police, have been selected as Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables (SCTPC) recently by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board.

The move to train these aspirants is an initiative of Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, who ensured that the aspirants were trained in proper coaching centres and provided with food and study material.

According to officials, 129 men and 119 women were selected for civil police, 148 men and 34 women for Armed Reserve, 32 men for Telangana State Special Police, one each for Fire, Special Protection Force and one as a driver.

“As of now, 465 candidates including 153 women were selected as SCTPCs. Some more results are awaited. We are expecting around 500 aspirants,” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat said it was his dream project and the aspirants were trained for two years with the help of PJR institution which conducted classes for written exams. Training for physical efficiency test was given by officials of the City Armed Reserve police.

“The administration of Yadadri-Bhongir and Rangareddy districts helped this project with a financial support up to 60 percent. We also provided eggs and milk to aspirants during the training for physical efficiency tests and snacks during indoor classes,” the Commissioner said, thanking Gagan Kohli of Guru Nanak Institutions and Venkatrao of Sri Indu Group of Institutions for making available classrooms and conference hall for more than 1,000 students preparing for written examinations.

Since 2017, the Rachakonda police have been training youngsters aspiring to join the police force at the training centres in Pahadishareef, Ibrahimpatnam, Amberpet and Yadadri-Bhongir.

Officials said a total of 2,000 aspirants joined the training session in the beginning. They were regularly given coaching to improve their mental and physical abilities. Of them, 1,900 students qualified in the prelims examinations.

“These eligible candidates were further given training for physical events. Of them, 1,509 candidates have qualified for the mains examinations and 1,453 attended coaching classes,” police said.

Regular coaching sessions are on with the help of PJR institution for the forthcoming final examination.

