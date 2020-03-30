Rachakonda police helps 3,000 migrants during lockdown

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police have served food and also provided food packets to nearly 3,000 migrant labourers living or working at various places across the commissionerate, who were in the process of returning to their home States in view of the lockdown.

On the other hand, the Malkajgiri Police have registered a case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act against two shopkeepers, Dharma Ram and R Bheemudu for selling groceries on higher rates during the lockdown.

Until now, 29 violation cases and 130 e-petty cases have been booked in the commissionerate. On the whole, 191 persons were found violating the regulations.

The coronavirus control room set up at the police commissioner’s office in Neredmet has been working round the clock. Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat requested citizens to utilise the service by informing about violators, for offering volunteer service and to obtain any sort of information pertaining to the lockdown.

