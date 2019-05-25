Rachakonda Police installs 12 surveillance cameras in Hajipur

By | Published: 3:36 pm

Hyderabad: Following the alleged rape and murder cases of minor girls reported at Hajipur a month ago, the Rachakonda Police have installed 12 surveillance cameras in the village on Saturday.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat along with Yadadri-Bhongir District Collector, Anitha Ramachandran, inaugurated them at Hajipur of Bommala Ramaram mandal. The network of surveillance camera has been established at a cost of Rs 10.6 lakh.

Last month, the villagers had approached the Commissioner with a request for installing cameras for better surveillance. Bhagwat had then promised them of setting up a CCTV system for effective tracking of anti-social elements and miscreants in the village.

Addressing the villagers after the inauguration, Bhagwat said the surveillance cameras belong to them and have been installed for their safety and security. It is now their responsibility to take care and maintain them properly.

“These cameras will function round-the-clock with a backup of 30 days and with an hour of power backup with UPS, in case of power failure,” he said adding that each camera is equal to a 100 policemen. These cameras have been connected to a network video recorder and 47-inch monitor with UPS at the General Post office in the village.

Officials said the villagers can report their problems to local officers or to the Police Commissioner directly during the Praja Darbaar at the Police Commissioner Office in Neredmet or lodge a complaint through WhatsApp No: 94906 17111.

The Rachakonda police is committed to the development of Hajipur village. Following the initiative taken by the Commissioner, bus services have also been started. The roads of the villages would also be restored very soon, officials said.

Hajipur Sarpanch Jyothi and villagers expressed their happiness and thanked the police. Yadadri-Bhongir DCP Narayan Reddy, ACP Bhujanga Rao and other officials were present.

