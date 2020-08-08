Rachakonda Police launches last ride service

By | Published: 1:23 pm

Hyderabad: Moving ahead with its initiative of reaching out to the community during the Covid19 crisis, the Rachakonda police launched a ‘last ride service’ to carry bodies of Covid-19 victims.

Mahesh M. Bhagwat, Commissioner, Rachakonda launched the service on Saturday. The service is jointly being extended by the Rachakonda police and ‘Feed the Needy’ team and will be free of charges.

“The last ride service will carry the dead bodies of Covid and non Covid victims as well. The service will be available from 8 a.m to 6 p.m and we will also take up cremation of the deceased if family members are not available,” Bhagwat said, adding that to avail of the service, one could call 7995404040.

Bhagwat also appreciated the services of the ‘Feed the Needy’ team who provided 50,000 food packets and 35,000 dry ration/ grocery kits to the needy.

The service will be extended to those staying in the jurisdiction of Rachakonda. The Hyderabad City Police too had recently launched a similar service.

