Rachakonda Police launches non-medical emergency cabs ‘alyte’

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police, in a joint effort with Mahindra Logistics Limited, have launched ‘alyte’, a non-medical emergency service with 10 cabs here on Tuesday.

During the lockdown, ambulance services are being provided on a case by case requirement upon information received direct to the officers or through Dial 100 facility or the Covid-19 Control Room.

Officials said it was observed that citizens require transport for other non-emergencies, medical or otherwise yet essential purposes like a regular dialysis treatment, a critical injection to be taken periodically, a follow-up checkup after a surgery or any procedure, regular dressing, ration for a physically handicapped or elderly etc.

“For this, we have teamed up with Mahindra Logistics Ltd and under the initiative, will be operating an non-medical emergency services fleet comprising 10 vehicles to assist those requiring emergency transportation services barring all medical emergencies,” said Mahesh Bhagwat, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda, adding that these services would be available on round the clock basis

The vehicles will be regularly disinfected and the driver’s health is monitored on a daily basis thereby ensuring a safe, secure and stress-free ride for the citizen.

Officials said the services may be availed by senior citizens, single mothers, disabled who intend to go to a provisional store, pharmacy, bank or post offices.

Volunteers requiring transportation to help serve the community for food and medicines, those who require to visit hospitals, dispensaries for periodical doctor’s appointment (Pre-Natal appointment regular review with cardiologist, baby’s immunization, Periodical injections by doctor, post-surgical appointments, etc can avail the services.

Officials said the vehicles were not for coronavirus patients and those suffering from cardiac and during times of road accidents, pregnant women in labour and other medical emergencies.

