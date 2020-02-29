Rachakonda Police organise job mela in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: As many as 358 job aspirants secured jobs during a Job Mela conducted by the Rachakonda Police at Choutuppal here on Saturday.

The Choutuppal division police conducted the job mela with the help of Raxa Security Services (GMR group) under the supervision of Yadadri Bhongir zone DCP, Narayana Reddy.

A total of 600 candidates including women from Choutuppal, Pochampally, Narayanapur, Ramannapet, Valigonda, Mothkur, Athmakur and Addagudur participated in the recruitment. Of them, 358 were selected. The Raxa Security Services issued appointment orders to the selected candidates for attending 35 days basic training at Hindupur camp in Ananthapur of Andhra Pradesh.

After completion of training period, their services will be utilised in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana which include the IT firms, RGI Airport, Hyderabad Metro Rail.

Around 500 persons given offer letters

Hyderabad: Around 500 persons were given offer letters by various companies during a job mela organised by the Kachiguda police here on Saturday.

More than 2,500 job aspirants attended the event which was inaugurated by Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar at Vysya Hostel in Kachiguda. Twenty five companies including IT and IELTS conducted interviews for various positions in their companies and offered placements at the venue.

Anjani Kumar said the city police are regularly holding job connect programs across the city to enable the job aspirants get in touch with the employers. “So far, around 11,000 persons, both men and women, have benefitted through the effort. The program will continue across the city,” he said.

A police vehicle with personnel moves around the city a few days before the job connect program planned in the area and guides the job aspirants.

S Sudhakar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, (Kachiguda) said there was huge response to the event from the local aspirants. “Those selected by the companies and few more hundred will be absorbed by the companies after the next level of interviews,” he said.

