Rachakonda Police prepare database of good Samaritans

Hyderabad: In a unique initiative, the Rachakonda Police are creating a database of good Samaritans including philanthropists and volunteers who are reaching out to them and offering to extend a helping hand to the underprivileged and migrant workers.

Following instructions from Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, the Information Technology Cell in coordination with the local Law and Order police have rolled out an online platform on which the details of the good Samaritans will be saved.

So far, 84 volunteers have enrolled with the Rachakonda Police and officials have saved their details, including their contact number and address.

“Several people are coming forward offering a helping hand to us during these testing times. We have welcomed all those who are willing to help their fellow citizens,” said Bhagwat. All the volunteers will be guided to the Law and Order police stations concerned as per the requirement at various areas to reach out to the needy.

“We are collecting and saving their details. As of now, due to the lockdown restrictions of social distancing and timing, we cannot allow everyone to assemble at one place and distribute essentials to those in need. Hence, we will contact them as per the need from a particular area and distribute it adhering to lockdown rules,” Bhagwat said, adding they are getting many calls to the Covid control room from citizens offering help.

Food distribution drive

The Rachakonda Police have also launched a food distribution drive for migrant workers at various places. On Monday, food was given to over 3,000 migrant workers including their families, while around 2,500 were served food on Tuesday.

Several migrant workers and their families from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other States are living in various places including Mallapur, Abdullapurmet, Malkajgiri and Nacharam here in the city.

