Rachakonda Police top in conviction rate

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police commissionerate has stood first across the State by registering 34 per cent conviction rate in major heads. A series of measures including development of an effective system of monitoring, holding frequent brain storming sessions and conducting classes for court duty officers and all those associated in all police stations in the purview of the commissionerate has enabled to get more convictions, Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

Of the 823 cases disposed, the Rachakonda Police were able to secure convictions in 278 cases, in major crime heads, including 10 life imprisonment convictions and other important convictions.

On the occasion, Director General of Police, M Mahender Reddy appreciated Mahesh Bhagwat and the staff for ensuring good conviction rate. Officials secured convictions in as many as 15 grievous crime cases during this year. Some of the important convictions include a school van driver getting life imprisonment for raping a minor girl, man getting lifer for killing brother-in-law, and four youngsters getting lifetime jail for kidnap and murder, man sentenced for life for killing wife and also a woman sentenced for life for husband’s murder.

Rachakonda Security Council launched

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh M Bhagwat on Monday launched the Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC) at Genpact, Uppal campus. The Security Council is a not for profit society and formed in the lines of Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) aligning with its objectives to promote safety and security of women, especially the IT employees.

Officials said that the unique initiative is aimed to promote awareness on personal safety and security, reduce crime, and work towards enhancing safety and security in the eastern corridor of Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Bhagwat said every citizen is a police without uniform and every police is a citizen in uniform. “To make Rachakonda a safe place for all its citizens, the Security Council looks forward to the active participation of stakeholders in various forums and invites volunteers to contribute their bit towards roping in the change they wish to see in the society,” Bhagwat said.

The areas of focus for RKSC will be personal safety particularly women safety, IT infrastructure safety, traffic safety, cyber safety, information security and business continuity from a public infrastructure stand point. The Executive Committee of RKSC will meet once in two months to discuss the priorities and work on solutions towards safety and security aspects.

