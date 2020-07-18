Rachakonda Police welcomes back Covid-19 warriors

By | Published: 4:03 pm

Hyderabad: Thirty-one personnel of the Rachakonda Police, who recovered from Covid-19, were felicitated at a function organized here by Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat on Saturday.

The personnel, including Inspector and Sub-inspector rank officers working in various police units of the Rachakonda Police, had bravely fought the virus and recovered to return to duty.

The police band of the Rachakonda police was enlivened the atmosphere as their colleagues welcomed back the Covid-19 warriors.

One after the other, the officers also shared their experience and advised their colleagues to be brave and think positive while on duty. Those who were affected were earlier given counseling on how to deal with the stress.

“The counseling helped us a lot and instilled confidence in us. Our Commissioner ensured that we were provided the best treatment at the hospital and regularly checked on our condition,” said M Ravi Kumar, an SI with the Kushaiguda Traffic Police.

Bhagwat, who addressed the gathering, said all the personnel had stayed mentally strong and rewritten their own destiny with the support of their family. “The officers who are undergoing treatment now will also emerge victorious,” he said.

He said the Rachakonda police had conducted medical examination of officers with co-morbidities and 20 policemen were advised to take rest. The Commissioner also suggested meditation, warm water and fresh fruits on a daily basis. “As soon as you find symptoms of Covid-19, immediately consult a doctor. Don’t be over confident,” he said.

People have to live with Covid-19 until a medicine is found for its cure. “So take all precautions and follow the guidelines to ensure safety of one and all,” he said, also encouraging the policemen who recovered to come forward and donate plasma to critical Covid-19 patients and become life saviours.

