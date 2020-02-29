Rachakonda Police’s ‘First Responder’ initiative a hit

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: In the last six months, 35 police personnel who were trained in first-aid stepped up to be the first responders and helped as many as 50 accident victims.

Appreciating the officials, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat described the first responders who save the lives of accident victims as heroes who were the need for the hour. He felicitated them and encouraged them to continue the mission of saving more lives.

“Policemen across Rachakonda who were trained in first aid have stepped up to be good samaritans by providing care to road accident victims with bleeding injuries. India ranks first in the number of road accident deaths across the world, as per the report in the World Road Statistics, 2018,” Bhagwat said.

The Commissioner said a way to address the problem was to create a network of first responders who can quickly reach the accident scene before an ambulance arrives to stabilize and save lives of the victims.

The Rachakonda Police in collaboration with G1 Health had launched the First Responder initiative in July 2019 to train all police personnel across Rachakonda on first aid and basic life-saving skills so that they can provide help to victims in emergencies.

The training covers CPR (Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation) administration in case of cardiac emergencies, stop bleeding in case of road accidents, and handling other emergencies such as burns, fits, snake bites and more. So far, over 5,000 police personnel have been trained in first aid skills.

The G1 Health app

When a person raises an emergency using the G1 Health app https://www.g1.health, a notification is sent to all the nearby care providers like first responders, ambulance drivers, and hospitals along with the exact GPS location so that these care providers can reach the victim with in the ‘Golden Hour’ and attend to them till an ambulance arrives. The G1 Health app can be downloaded free of cost on Play Store and App Store.

