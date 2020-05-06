Rachakonda Police’s initiative helps many

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police, which has been arranging travel services for non-medical emergencies with the help of cabs from Srinivasa Tours and Travels, received 52 calls for such services in the last two weeks.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat had launched the initiative of making vehicles available for all public in need of emergency travel from April 22. Srinivasa Tours and Travels had come forward to partner with Rachakonda Police in providing the service. It was using five vehicles, one each at LB Nagar, Adibatla, Choutuppal, Ibrahimpatnam and Vanasthalipuram for the purpose.

The calls were for requirements like visits to hospitals for dialysis treatment, pre-natal checkups of pregnant women, post-surgical appointments, baby immunization, grocery or medicine requirement of senior citizens, visits to bank, pension offices by senior citizens or women and so on.

Bhagwat said the number of vehicles would be increased depending on the load of calls or requests.

“The service will be available 24 hours. I request the citizens to avail these services during the lockdown period instead of running helter-skelter for passes and venturing out only to face lockdown violation cases,” Bhagwat said.

The Rachakonda Police requested citizens to avail the service by calling the Corona Control Room on 9490617234 or Srinivasa Tours on 9100995448, 9100995449.

