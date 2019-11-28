Rachakonda security council to be set up soon

By | Published: 12:04 am 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police are planning to form a Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC) on the lines of the Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) in Cyberabad aiming for a better and safer city.

Since its inception three years ago, the Rachakonda Police have been associated with the SCSC apart from taking up several initiatives in collaboration with it. With the RKSC, it will have its own society for the safety and security of women, especially in the Information Technology corridor.

The RKSC will be a registered not-for-profit body operating in tandem with the Rachakonda Police to promote safety and security in the IT corridor spread in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, officials said.

It will be supported and empowered by the IT industry to attend the security needs of IT companies. It will focus on providing safety to corporate firms from information theft, fire, health and personal safety apart from guarding against sabotage operations of vital installations and thwarting terrorist attacks.

“It is at a planning stage as of now and the functions of the society will be similar to that of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council. There will be the same regulations and bylaws being followed,” said Mahesh M Bhagwat, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda.

Representatives from IT companies will be members of the Council and the funding will flow from these companies.

The Rachakonda Police Commissioner will be officiating as honorary chairman of the council and about three representatives from member companies will be the other office bearers.

The Rachakonda Security Council will be the joint collaboration between the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate and IT industry to promote Hyderabad as the preferred IT destination.

“It is under progress now and the government too has given its nod to go ahead with the plan in setting up the organisation. We are planning to bring it into force and service at the earliest,” Bhagwat said.

The organisation’s focus will be on reducing crime and work towards enhancing safety and security aspects in the IT corridor, also making this business bio-network as a safe IT destination in the world through surveillance system and patrolling.

The Council aims to give high priority to personal safety, particularly women’s safety, IT infrastructure safety, Traffic safety, Cyber safety and Information security, so that business continuity takes place in a healthy living environment.

RKSC will remain an important component in taking various initiatives to promote personal safety, infrastructural safety and physical safety, officials added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.