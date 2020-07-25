Rachakonda SHE Team foils two child marriages

By | Published: 7:52 pm

Hyderabad: The SHE Team of Rachakonda Police on Saturday foiled plans of two minor girl marriages and rescued the girls.

In the first case, the police stopped the marriage of a 17 year old girl arranged with a person aged 21 years. The girl lives along with her family at Jawaharnagar and the marriage was fixed at Yadagirigutta temple on August 5.

“On information about the marriage plan of the minor girl, the local District Child Protection Unit of Medchal along with the SHE Team Kushaiguda reached out to the family of the girl. The team explained them about the problems of the child marriage and counseled them,” said Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat.

In the second case, the SHE Team prevented the marriage of a 16 year-old girl who stays at Keesara along with her uncle. The marriage of the girl was fixed with a man aged around 26 years at Peddamma temple in Jawaharnagar. “The relatives of the girl were counseled and they dropped the plan,” said the official.

The police warned the priest of the temples, wedding card printers and others who support child marriages of severe action. According to the Child Marriage Prevention Act, whoever permits, supports, performs, helps or attends the marriage is guilty and liable for the prosecution as per law, the police said.

