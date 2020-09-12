Rachakonda SHE-Teams handle 140 cases in Covid times

8 child marriages prevented, 140 abusers booked in Rachakonda limits in last six months

Hyderabad: Even as the Covid-19 pandemic was raging across the country, the Rachakonda SHE Teams managed to prevent eight child marriages and book 140 cases against those harassing women in the last six months. A total of 90 FIRs were booked and 44 e-petty cases were registered while in six cases, the miscreants were let off after counselling.

The eight child marriages were prevented at Chotuppal, Bhongir, Ibrahimpatnam, Kushaiguda and Vanasthalipuram. The Team also counselled couples after it received 46 domestic violence complaints during the lockdown.

In one case, a 30-year-old Physical Education Teacher (PET) was arrested for sexually violating a teacher working in the same school on several instances after promising to marry her. He later refused to marry her, following which she approached the police and a case was booked in Nacharam police station. In another case, the police arrested three persons who first befriended a girl and then raped her at Nadergul in the Adibatla police station limits. In another case at the Cybercrime police station, the suspect, the client of a woman advocate, was arrested for sending her porn videos and photos and harassing her.

The SHE Teams also conducted decoy operations at ECIL bus station and caught three minor boys for harassing women, while at the Chengicherla Lake too, three minor boys, who were passing comments on women during Ganesh immersion, were nabbed. At the Bhongir bus-stand, one person was caught for harassing women waiting for buses.

