Rachakonda Traffic Cops urge rickshaws, private buses not to over charge

By | Published: 3:30 pm

Hyderabad: Setting another example of people-friendly policing, the Rachakonda Traffic Police got on to the roads on Saturday carrying placards with messages for private buses and auto-rickshaws not to charge the passengers heavily during the bus strike.

In view of the Dasara and the state wide TSRTC bus strike, there have been reports that citizens were being forced to shell out extra amounts to private buses, cabs and auto rickshaws.

While regulating the vehicular traffic which had steeply increased due to the RTC strike and forthcoming festival, police officials also sought to create awareness among the citizens at the Vijayawada bus stop in LB Nagar.

LB Nagar Traffic Inspector Naga Mallu said the awareness programme was taken up on the instructions of superior officials.

