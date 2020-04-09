Racism alleged in Hyderabad supermarket; manager, staff in custody

By | Published: 1:42 pm 1:44 pm

Hyderabad: The police have detained the manager of a supermarket and another of the outlet’s staff after they allegedly denied entry for two natives of Manipur saying they “looked like foreigners and not Indians”.

Two of my friends were denied entry today to buy groceries at Starmarket Vanastalipuram,Hyderabad. Reason? They look like a foreginer and not an Indian. Even after producing their Aadhar Card, they were denied entry and were sent back home empty handed. (1/3) #SayNoToRacism pic.twitter.com/QsLC5F1Wd7 — 𝙹𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚑 (जोनाह) (@jtrichao) April 8, 2020

The episode, which allegedly happened at a Star Market outlet in Vanasthalipuram around 3 pm on Wednesday, came to light when a Twitter user Jonah (@jtrichao) tweeted videos of the incident, saying two of his friends who had gone to the supermarket to buy groceries were denied entry and sent back home empty-handed even after producing their Aadhar cards.

Here’s another video where other customers were allowed to enter the story to make their purchase. And only two of them single handedly denied entry. pic.twitter.com/xVT7RkCPBb — 𝙹𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚑 (जोनाह) (@jtrichao) April 8, 2020

Jonah, who added the hashtag #SayNoToRacism, asked why an Aadhar card was not enough to prove Indian citizenship. While the Twitter handle of the Rachakonda Police immediately responded and asked Jonah for details, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju too responded to the tweet, asking Jonah for “details of the location of the incident”.

It’s unfortunate & our apologies! Collector RR dist has informed that FIR is registered against the manager of this outlet & that the Accused are in custody Also request people to come out in support of our brothers & sisters from NE at this point esp.@sushilrTOI@KTRTRS https://t.co/7GFMEQT7kn — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) April 9, 2020

Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Arvind Kumar has also responded to Jonah’s tweet, saying the incident was unfortunate and also apologised for the incident.

Give me the deatails of the location of this incident — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 8, 2020

“Collector RR dist has informed that FIR is registered against the manager of this outlet and that the accused are in custody. Also request people to come out in support of our brothers and sisters from NE at this point esp,” (sic), Arvind Kumar tweeted.

