Racism alleged in Hyderabad supermarket; manager, staff in custody

The episode, which allegedly happened at a Star Market outlet in Vanasthalipuram around 3 pm on Wednesday, came to light when a Twitter user Jonah (@jtrichao) tweeted videos of the incident

Hyderabad: The police have detained the manager of a supermarket and another of the outlet’s staff after they allegedly denied entry for two natives of Manipur saying they “looked like foreigners and not Indians”.

The episode, which allegedly happened at a Star Market outlet in Vanasthalipuram around 3 pm on Wednesday, came to light when a Twitter user Jonah (@jtrichao) tweeted videos of the incident, saying two of his friends who had gone to the supermarket to buy groceries were denied entry and sent back home empty-handed even after producing their Aadhar cards.

Jonah, who added the hashtag #SayNoToRacism, asked why an Aadhar card was not enough to prove Indian citizenship. While the Twitter handle of the Rachakonda Police immediately responded and asked Jonah for details, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju too responded to the tweet, asking Jonah for “details of the location of the incident”.

Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Arvind Kumar has also responded to Jonah’s tweet, saying the incident was unfortunate and also apologised for the incident.

“Collector RR dist has informed that FIR is registered against the manager of this outlet and that the accused are in custody. Also request people to come out in support of our brothers and sisters from NE at this point esp,” (sic), Arvind Kumar tweeted.

