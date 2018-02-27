Racket promising jobs in Hyderabad Metro Rail busted

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: The West Zone Task Force along with SR Nagar police arrested a four-member gang, including three women, on Monday for cheating youngsters by promising them with jobs in Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR).

The arrest comes three days after a job fraud using HMR as a pretext was reported in SR Nagar.

The four-member gang — T Anitha (46) and G Vijitha Reddy (41), both from Uppal; P Ravi Chandra (43), from Ameerpet; and P Amrutha (33), from Kukatpally – cheated job aspirants to the tune of Rs 1.2 crore. Police recovered cash of Rs 14.5 lakh from them.

According to the police, Anitha was a homemaker, while her husband a government teacher. Vijitha and her husband ran Keerthi Reddy Hostels at Boduppal and she was working in the administration wing of a private engineering college in Ghatkesar.

Ravi, who is from West Godavari, moved to Hyderabad in 1994 and started an Internet café at Kukatpally. Later, he set up an ad agency and also worked in the direction department in the film industry for a brief period until 2013.

Ravi came into contact with Amrutha, who is from Rajahmundry, and the two started a job consultancy named ‘Asian Bright Careers’ (ABC) Consultancy at Ameerpet. ABC offered courses in communication skills, career enhancement and web designing.

Police said Vijitha informed other suspects that she and Anitha had contacts in HMR and could arrange for jobs, including those of track engineer, integrated assistant manager and associate manager. She asked Ravi and Amrutha to arrange for candidates on a commission.

“Ravi and Amrutha collected between Rs 50,000 to Rs 3.5 lakh from each candidate, promising them jobs. Anitha and Vijitha took half of the money, while Anitha gave fake appointment letters in the name of HR managers of HMR,” police said.

Ravi gave those appointment letters to candidates who then approached HMR authorities, where they learned that the letters were fake. Four victims approached the police and lodged a complaint, after which the SR Nagar police booked a case three days ago. The task force took up the case and arrested the gang.