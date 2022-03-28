‘Radhe Shyam’ heads to Prime Video for a digital release

Hyderabad: Prime Video today announced the digital release of Prabhas’s ‘Radhe Shyam’. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations and T-Series, the romance drama also stars Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar and Kunal Roy Kapur.

It is a love saga of two individuals who are poles apart in their approach to life, where Vikram Aditya (Prabhas) follows fate and destiny and falls for Prerna (Pooja Hegde) who immensely believes in the power of science. ‘Radhe Shyam’ will be available to stream on the service starting April 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

“‘Radhe Shyam’ is a story that echoes perfectly in this new age of boundless cinema,” says the versatile actor Prabhas. He continues, “Visionary director Radha Krishna, Pooja Hegde and our entire team have put in all heart and created this passionate labour of love for everyone to enjoy. I am very delighted to bring this saga closer to home with the digital release and hope to continue receiving all the adoration from audiences worldwide.”

