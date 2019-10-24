Radhe will be a baap in the cop action genre: Salman Khan

By | Published: 4:03 pm

The film marks his return with director Prabhu Deva after Wanted, which saw him play an undercover cop, and the upcoming Dabangg 3, which sees him, return as Inspector Chulbul Pandey. The film is being released in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages.

Asked why he took so much of time to go pan-India with the release of his films, he said: “We earlier released Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and quite a few films but from there (South), we used to collect Rs 1 or 2 crore.

But, this film comes under the genre of heroism and larger-than-life story, which the south is crazy about. We have accepted their films like Baahubali, KGF: Chapter 1 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. They have been huge hits here. I think they are open to releasing their films here and I hope that our films will also do well over there.”

During the trailer launch of his next release, Dabangg 3, Salman announced about his next film with director Prabhu Deva. He said, “Radhe was my character’s name in Tere Naam (2003) and again, we used the same name for my character in Wanted (2009). But, this (Radhe) is a completely different film. It has nothing to do with Wanted. If you want to go into that format or genre, then this (Radhe) will be a ‘baap’ of Wanted.”

Salman attended the event with Dabangg 3 co-actors. Radhe is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid next year. A few days ago, Salman Khan took to social media to announce the release date of the film. Sharing the motion poster, he wrote: “Aap he ne poocha tha ‘Dabangg 3’ ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer #EidRadheKi.”

On why he announced Radhe with the poster of Dabangg 3, he said: “If we had announced Radhe on its own, then Dabangg 3 would have taken a backseat, and people would have started talking only about Radhe. That’s why, we decided to do it in this particular manner.”