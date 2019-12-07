Radiant, Skyworth to cater to global OEMs

By | Published: 12:20 am 8:24 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Resolute Group company Radiant Appliances and Electronics, an electronics products and components maker, which partnered with $5 billion China-based Skyworth Group to set up a Rs 700 crore manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, aims to cater to global electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as export consumer appliances from Hyderabad to European markets and Turkey.

Sharing the prominence of the collaboration, Radiant Appliances and Electronics CEO Raminder Singh Soin told Telangana Today, “Resolute Group (parent of Radiant) has been in the electronics space for the last 25 years. We have been making electronic components for global OEMs. Skyworth has resources of components and the customer base. We will get access to the customer base that comprises of global electronic giants such as Panasonic, Motorola and Nokia. We will manufacture the components in a greenfield facility that will be created.”

Right now, the localisation is 10-15 per cent, which will go up to 50-60 per cent, making a large portion of the components that will go into TV sets. The facility will make back panels and printed circuit board (PCB) assembly to start with, and later display will also be manufactured. The plant will begin production within next one year.

“This can bring down the import component. Right now, display assembly is happening. We plan to make TV display panel here. We also plan to make washing machines, refrigerators and various other consumer and home appliance products. There is no Hyderabad-based consumer or home appliances manufacturer. We want to make a difference. Consumer electronics generates huge employment opportunity. We are going to add 3,000-4,000 people in the next few months and the broad plan is to add 5,000 jobs through the new investment into the unit. The facility will have a capacity to make 4 million units per annum,” he explained.

On the skill availability, he said, there is a talent pool in Hyderabad and the State government is also helping the industry to generate skilled talent. There are also several engineering colleges that the industry can hire from. While talent availability is not an issue, supply chain for consumer electronics needs to improve further.

Diversified portfolio

Singh said, Resolute Group, having three manufacturing units had been making LED products (power electronics), internet of things (IoT) products and defence electronic components. The company has so far invested $15 million in these units. Backward integration in some of these units is being explored. The company made modems and tablets in the past.

In the defence electronics space, the company has been in the PCB assembly. The market for defence is limited while the consumer electronics space is much larger, he added.

Singh informed, “The group is talking to Chinese companies which are looking at manufacturing base in India, particularly in the transformers and other areas of power electronics.”

