Radical feminism questioned at National women’s summit in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: Laws must be crafted with surgical precision, queens of ancient Indian empires must be given due importance in education and tourism and the myths around film industry must be dispelled, said key speakers at the pre-event function of the National Women’s Summit organised by Pragna Bharati at Shilpakala Vedika on Thursday.

Writer-activist Madhu Kishwar in her address fired salvos at radical feminism and foreign-funded NGOs, and underlined the importance of involving men and women equally in development agendas.

“In the last 30 years, scores of phoney laws have been created at the behest of foreign-funded NGOs that do not know the ground reality and phoney heroes were extolled. None of these NGOs fought against the unfair inheritance laws that had been denying equal property rights to daughters, whereas we at Manushi Sangathan fought for the equitable Hindu Succession Act of 2005. We must stop demanding stricter laws and start asking for effective implementation of sensible, fair laws,” said Madhu.

Historian Chitra Madhavan showed images of inscriptions and sculptures that pay tribute to important women dating back to the 7th century AD, and wondered why the textbooks of the day miss out on these aspects of Indian history.

“Look at how much importance is given to the Egyptian Pharoahs Cleopatra and Hatshepsut. How come our textbooks and women’s development narratives actively ignore the great queens of the Chola, Kakatiya, Chalukya and Hoysala empires? We must teach our children how women were given due respect and importance throughout the history of our country, so that they can understand the fact that India has always been about women power,” she said.

Filmmaker Raj Kandukuri said that although men still dominate the film industry, women were perfectly welcome, as could be seen by several recent movies where women contributed significantly on- and off-camera.