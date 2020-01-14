Radio Rambabu passes away

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Noted writer, critic and former All India Radio news reader, D. Venkatramaiah, who was popular as Radio Rambabu passed away on Monday.

Chief Minister, K Chandhrashekhar Rao expressed deep sympathy over the death of Venkatramaiah and recalled the services rendered by him in several capacities in the AIR Hyderabad. Rao conveyed his condolences to the members of Venkatramaiah’s family.

Allam Narayana, Chairman, Telangana State Media Academy said that with his voice, Venkatramaian became popular on radio.

