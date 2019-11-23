RAF hold flag march in Nalgonda

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Nalgonda: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel on Saturday conducted a flag march in old city area of Nalgonda town. The RAF officials also sought the cooperation of members of Peace Committee and local elected representatives besides urging them to inform the police if there was any situation that could lead to law and order problems.

Speaking at a meeting held later at Vasavi Bhavan, RAF Commandant Mukthinath Pande said the flag march was aimed at highlighting the fact that the people were always supporting the police in the protection of law and order. The police are working relentlessly to protect law and order and ensure peace in the society, he added.

Nalgonda Town-I Circle Inspector N Suresh said that some of the police personnel even scarified their lives for protecting the law and urged the public to cooperate with the police who were working for their safety and security. The motive of conducting flag march was to instill confidence in the people on the police, he maintained.

Peace Committee members Kuthuru Laxma Reddy, Munthaj Ali and others attended the meeting.

