Rag-picker dies in Mahabubnagar, man hangs himself in Makthal

By | Published: 4:18 pm

Mahabubnagar: In a very sad incident, a senior citizen who was a ragpicker and also used to beg for alms at Telangana Chowrastha died after suffering from fever on Thursday morning. Her fellow alms seeker told mediapersons who were there at the spot where she died, that she was fine in the morning and had some water along with him in the morning. She passed away while sleeping by the side of a road in town.

In another incident, the body of an unidentified man, in his thirties, was found hanging to a tree near the sub station by the side of Raichur road near Makthal on Thursday morning. Locals who saw the body tied with a cloth to a branch of the tree, informed the police who reached the spot and started investigating.

