Ragahvendra Singh visits Nandi pump house

By | Published: 9:55 pm

Peddapalli: Telangana High Court Chief Justice, Ragahvendra Singh Chauhan expressed happiness over completion of irrigation projects in the State and supply of water to agricultural fields.

The Chief Justice along with the High Court judges Challa Kodandaram and Naveen Rao, visited Nandi pump house constructed under sixth package of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project in Dharmaram mandal on Saturday.

He examined the surge pool, pump house and gas insulated sub-station constructed as part of the project. the Chief Justice examined the dumping of water into Nandi Medaram reservoir from the water delivery system located on hillocks. Engineer-in-Chief, Kaleshwaram project, Nalla Venkateshwarlu explained to the Chief Justice about the functioning of motors, surge pool and sub-station.

Justice Chauhan said besides spurt in groundwater table, water would be available for people with the completion of irrigation projects. Later, he offered special ‘puja’ at Nandimedram Hanuman temple and planted a tree on the temple premises. He also interacted with students at Naveen Rao’s residence.

Collectors Sarfaraz Ahmed, (Karimangar) and A Sri Devasena (Peddapalli), Police Commissioners VB Kamalasan Reddy (Karimnagar) and V Satyanarayana (Ramagundam) and others accompanied the Chief Justice.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.