Ragala 24 Gantallo is an engrossing thriller tale: Srinivas Reddy

By | Published: 7:54 pm

As the camera dolly moves in, the opening premise gives a gloomy picture of an inclement weather condition — severe gusty winds and thunderstorms to give an impression that there is going to be a severe rain in the next 24 hours. Similar to its title Ragala 24 Gantallo, the movie begins with the premise of stormy weather, says director Srinivas Reddy.

“This is the first time I am trying something new — a screenplay-based suspense thriller in my career. Just five minutes into the movie, audiences will get arrested by its engrossing screenplay. The trend of making murder mystery and thrillers has become famous now. And Ragala 24 Gantallo has plenty to offer than just a two-and-a-half-hour movie,” the directors says.

The story ends in 24 hours. Touted to be a female-centric thriller, the movie features Satya Dev as an ad filmmaker, with Eesha Rebba and Musskan Sethi in the female lead roles. “We got good cast who are apt for the characters in the movie, which revolves around eight characters. Eesha Rebba did a fabulous job. Although she has done a dozen movies, this will surely earn her fame in the industry,” he says.

Another coincidence is that Ragala 24 Gantallo is releasing on November 23 which was also the release date for the director’s previous movie Damarukam starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles, seven years ago. Soon after coming into limelight with Damarukam, Srinivas Reddy was offered a film project — a remake of Nagarajuna’s blockbuster movie Hello Brother.

“The movie was very much in the cards after working on it for 10 months. Producer Siva Prasad Reddy came forward to bankroll it while star cast Naga Chaitanya, Samantha and Tamannah were okayed as the lead roles. However, due to some unknown reasons, the movie had to be shelved. Later, another movie was announced titled Durga for which Chay and Hansika were chosen as the lead pair and C Kalyan was to produce. That too got shelved. I had to lose two years of precious time. Mama Manchu Alludu Kanchu was the next one I directed,” says the director who is also on the board of directors for SVBC Channel.

About the music director Raghu Kunche, he says Raghu is a big asset. He did exceptional work in re-recording and promotional song which is an instant hit. “The movie banks on two crafts — one is cinematography and other is the background track from Raghu,” he says.