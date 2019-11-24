Ragala 24 Gantallo is successful in entertaining masses: Sathyadev

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Actor Sathyadev thanked audience for receiving his movie Ragala 24 Gantallo well at the box office. Speaking during the press meet, he said, “With the gripping story and performance of the star cast, the movie banks on camera work of cinematographer Anji. Music director Raghu Kunche’s extraordinary music is again an added highlight of the movie. Eesha Rebba too has done a commendable job. I thank the producer for giving me the chance to be part of this great project.”

Ragala 24 Gantallo features Sathyadev, Esha Rebba, Sriram, Ganesh Venkatraman, Musskan Sethi in the lead roles. The movie was produced by Srinivas Kanuru under the banners Sri Navahas Creations and Sri Karthikeya Celluloids and directed by Srinivas Reddy who had earlier directed Damarukam.

“Coming to the thriller genre, thriller movies do good business in theatres that come under A centres. But Ragala 24 Gantallo is successfully drawing crowds in B and C centres too. With a gripping storyline and unexpected twists, the movie is one of the best movies in the recent times,” said actor Ravi Varma.

Bringing audiences to theatres is a challenging task for any filmmaker at the present days, said Raghu Kunche. “But, there is always support from people when a good entertaining movie is released in theatres. So far, the appreciation for the movie is outstanding,” he added.

