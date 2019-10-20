Ragavarshini, Shreya bag a double

Ragavarshini clocked 13.0 seconds in the 100 metre event and 28.0 seconds in the 200 metres to take the sprint gold medals in the under-16 girls category.

Hyderabad: St Joseph’s, Ragavarshini and Sree Gayatri Junior College’s P Shreya bagged twin titles in the Hyderabad District Athletics Association’s Athletics Meet at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli on Sunday.

Ragavarshini clocked 13.0 seconds in the 100 metre event and 28.0 seconds in the 200 metres to take the sprint gold medals in the under-16 girls category. Meanwhile, Shreya won the gold in 400m and 1000m events in the under-16 category.

Results:
Boys U-14: 100m: 1. S Harshavardhan (TSSS) (12.0), 2. Anirudh Bose (St Andrews), 3. G Ganesh (Timiris Sanathnagar); 600m: 1. V Vivek (1:44.3), 2. Bhadri, 3. Vishal; Long Jump: 1. N Karthik (St Andrwes) (5.28m), 2. Aryan Kumar (Army Public School), 3. N Ganesh; Shot Put: 1. N Ganesh (Pragathi HS) (9.08m), 2. Anugya Rakesh Bhatiya (Glendale), 3. Amit Kumar (Army School);

Girls: 100m: 1. A Kruthi (St Joseph, King Koti) (13.9), 2. G Preethi (St Joseph), 3. M Senha (Nagarjuna Talent); 600m: 1. R Jhansi Bhai (1:46.8), 2. Yuvika, 3. M Sanjana Reddy; Shot Put: 1. T Sai Sriya (DPS School) (8.84m), 2. P Manaswini (TSSS), 3. P Manaswitha (TSSS); Long Jump: 1. Khusbhu Nayak (Aecs) (3.53), 2. M Sanjana Reddy (BVBARRS) 3. K Maheshwari (Sai Chaitanya);

Boys U-16: 100m: 1. T Rahul (St Andrews) (11.6), 2. A Revanth (Epistemo School), 3. R.Sai Kumar; 200m: 1.T Rahul (St Andrews) (23.9), 2. A Revanth, 3. Maniharshith (Bhavan’s Sainkpuri); 400m: 1. M Sai (RJC) (59.3), 2. T Vvayunandan (Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam), 3. Vinay Kumar (Army PS); 1000m: 1. Md Ali (3:08.8), 2. Yudhveer Singh, 3. M Sai; Long Jump: 1. Anmol Rana (Army Public School) (5.72), 2. K Harshavardhan (KV), 3. P Srikanth (Jubilee Hills PS);

Girls: 100m: 1. Ragavarshini (St Joseph King Koti) (13.0), 2. Alisha (St Andrews), 3. Joshita Sunkari (St Joseph); 200m: 1. Ragavarshini (28.0), 2. Alisha, 3. Rithika Reddy; 400m: 1. P Shreya (Sri Gayathri Jr College) (1:05.9), 2. Sneha S Kumar (St Andrwes), 3. VH Nidhi (St Joseph); 1000m: 1. P Shreya (Sree Gayatri Jr College) (3:25.7), 2. G Sneha (Bhavan’s Sainkpuri), 3. Sharmishtha (St Andrews); Long Jump: 1. V Sathya Sri Asritha (AECS) (4.05), 2. Akanksha (St Andrews), 3. Prasanna (AECS); Shot Put: 1. Aditi Singh (Joythi Vidhyalaya ) (9.05), 2. K Seshasai (St Mary’s HS), 3. N Bhavishya (BVBPS); Discus Throw: 1. K Supraja (CSS NAM girls HS) (21.95).

