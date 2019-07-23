Raghavulu slams Centre on mob attacks

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Khammam: Communalism and mob attacks on religious minorities and suppressed classes was on the rise after the BJP came to power, CPI(M) Politburo member B V Raghavulu said on Tuesday. “Political and communal violence has become a trend in the northern India. The recent brutal attack on tribals at Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh in which 10 tribals were killed and 28 were injured to snatch away the tribal’s lands was an example of such disturbing trend,” he said.

Raghavulu was addressing the party’s extended executive meeting of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural and Jayashanker Bhupalpally district units here.

There was an effort at the Central level to dilute laws that give Adivasis rights on forests. The government has given pattas to 86,000 podu farmers as against 2 lakh applicants, he said.

The CPI(M) leader called upon party workers to stage protests on social, economic, cultural and gender issues of the public in association with different people’s associations adding that the strength of Left parties had not declined in Telangana.

Party State Secretary T Veerabhadram accused the BJP government at the Centre and TRS government in the State of failing to work in accordance with the aspirations of the people.

Unrest among the people against the State and Central governments was increasing day by day, he said. He urged the party leaders to focus on ensuing municipal elections and identify the wards where the party could field its candidates.