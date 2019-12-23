Raghubar Das resigns as Jharkhand CM

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Ranchi: Incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, facing imminent defeat in Jamshedpur East, has resigned from his post.

He handed over his resignation to Governor Draupadi Murmu at Raj Bhavan on Monday evening.

Das, a non-tribal leader of a tribal-dominated state, is staring at a shocking defeat at the hands of his former cabinet colleague and Independent candidate Saryu Roy who is giving him a tough fight for the Jamshedpur East seat. Das is trailing by over 15,000 votes. As of now, Roy got 73,332 votes whereas Das is trailing behind with 57,607 votes.

Das has been winning this seat since 1995.

The Jamshedpur East constituency is a key constituency in the 81-member Assembly which went to the polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20.

Jharkahnd Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon lost the Sisai assembly seat by nearly 30,000 votes. Oraon secured 45,592 votes and his rival JMM candidate Jiga Susaran Horo got 75,446 votes.

Jharkhand Labour Minister Raj Paliwar is trailing by over 10,000 votes in Madhupur constituency.

The other ministers who are trailing include Education Minister Neera Yadav, Ram Chandra Sahis of AJSU, Welfare Minister Loius Marandi. Urban Development Minister C.P. Singh won by margin of 3000 votes.

The counting of votes began at 8 a.m. on Monday. The ‘Steel City’ Jamshedpur constituency covers one of the two parts of Jamshedpur, a planned industrial town established by Tata Group’s founder Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata.

