Ragpicker’s child reported missing from Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: An 18-month-old infant, who was sleeping beside his mother, was reported missing from Shamshabad here in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The toddler, identified as Kumar, had slept beside his mother Venkatamma on the pavement near the Mandal Revenue Office in Shamshabad Town on Monday night. According to the police, when the woman woke up in the morning, Kumar was missing and she could not find him anywhere.

Based on her complaint, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police booked a case. Officials said efforts were on to trace Kumar with footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings being examined. Venkatamma, a native of Kulkacherla in Ranga Reddy district, is a rag picker and lived with her son on the pavement.