Rahane deemed unfit for Super League stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mumbai: Mumbai preparations for the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy has taken a severe hit as their captain Ajinkya Rahane was deemed unfit for the Super League stage of the tournament.

Ajit Agarkar who is currently Mumbai’s chairman of selectors said that Rahane was just able to manage through the group stage of the tournament but now he needed some rest to recover.

“He was carrying niggles even during the league phase, which he kind of pushed through when we were in a bit of trouble. But he would not be 100% (for Super League),” ESPN Cricinfo quoted Agarkar as saying.

Mumbai topped the Group C in the league stage of the tournament, winning five out of their six matches. Rahane was seen struggling with the bat in the group stage as he was able to put a total of just 58 runs in six matches at an average of 9.67.

Agarkar felt that the team would miss the experience that Rahane brings into the team. Rahane’s recovery will be closely monitored by his Indian Premier League(IPL) team Rajasthan Royals. The 30-year-old batsman is also the captain of the Royals. The IPL starts on March 23, with Royals beginning their campaign in Jaipur against Kings XI Punjab on March 25.

Mumbai takes on Karnataka in their first match of the Super League stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy on Friday, March 8.