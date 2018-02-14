Raheja Corp’s carnival to celebrate budding talents

By | Published: 12:19 am 1:03 am

Hyderabad: As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity, K Raheja Corp is organising ‘Teaching Tree Carnival’ at Central Recreation Grounds, Mindspace, Madhapur, on February 23.

On Tuesday, students of the NGO Teach For India came together to offer an exclusive privy into their creative work as a prelude for the annual carnival.

A day-long grand affair, the carnival will see artistic display of handmade creations, workshops and fun games organised by Teach For India students and fellow volunteers, according to a press release issued here on Tuesday. It offers a platform for students to showcase their handicrafts and talent to the corporate world.

This edition will showcase projects prepared by students along with games and creative workshops. Handmade trinkets like bangles, earrings, bracelets, origami products, doodles and comic creations made by students will be displayed for sale.