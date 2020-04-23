Rahim – the football coach with Midas touch

By | Published: 12:12 am 12:52 am

Hyderabad: ‘Maidaan’ starring Ajay Devgn is the much-talked biopic of Syed Abdul Rahim, who is synonymous with Hyderabad and Indian football. The film is dedicated to one of the greatest football coaches of the country. However, thanks to Covid-19, the release of the film could be delayed now. Rahim’s contribution to Indian football is huge.

SS Hakim, who played in the 1960 Olympics and son of Rahim, said his father had a special knack to spot talent. “He was innovative which surprised even the football experts of the world those days. He introduced the flexible 4-4-2 system that had a withdrawn forward system in 1956. With limited options at disposal he would make the team into a champion unit. That is the secret of his coaching techniques,’’ said Hakim, who added his father produced 15 Olympians and 21 who played in Asian Games.

In fact, late Mohammed Zulfiqaruddin, who played in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics where India finished fourth, said once that Rahim was special. “He spotted me while playing in a local league. He called me and straightaway said I would play for the country and get ready for the Melbourne Olympics. I was stunned. Initially, I did not believe it before the gentle coach made me work hard and then I made it to the 1956 Olympics,’’ Zulfiqaruddin, who died last year, had said a few years ago.

Zulfiqaruddin, who was a fleet-footed forward, went on to say that Rahim had a computer brain. “He would analyse the players, the team and come out with a brilliant strategy. Remember there were no computers like the modern coaches have today. He evolved his own strategy by observing things in day-to-day life.’’

Rahim emphasised a lot on fitness and discipline, according to Zulfiqaruddin. “He was a unique coach. Apart from his huge knowledge of the game, he stressed on fitness and discipline. He would not entertain any player, big or small, who would come late. He instead would arrive 30 minutes before the start of the training session. It his discipline that made the Indian team a force to reckon with,’’ averred Zulfiqaruddin.

The former Hyderabad police forward even told this correspondent how Rahim had his own technique and training methods to execute the free kicks. ”He would place the balls from different places and ask the players to kick with instep, inswingers or outswinger.’’

Zulfiqaruddin said Rahim was a canny coach. “He would often say since we lacked the height, we should beat the taller Europeans with our skills and speed. That is how we were able to beat the Australians twice. Can we do that now?’’

Tulsidas Balaram, who too played under Rahim, said that he was fortunate to play under a great coach. ”He was a simple man but an outstanding coach. It is sad people don’t remember his contribution to Indian sport. It is huge and unforgettable experience for the footballers who trained under this legendary coach,’’ said Balaram, one of the attacking forwards of the fifties and the sixties.

Balaram, who was born in Secunderabad but migrated to Bengal, said: “Unfortunately we did not have the modern technology to record his coaching techniques. He made the game look simple with his simple technique. It was magic potion of Rahim that would make the players dazzle against big international teams. In fact, he never complained of the facilities but he worked with a smile on his face.

“I still remember he was suffering with advanced cancer during the 1962 Jakarta Asian Games. But the struggling Rahim Saab never complained and went about his job in a very meticulous and methodical way. There were tears in his eyes when we won the gold. He died one year later. That was the last big achievement by Indian football team. Sadly, there was no recognition for his unstinted efforts,’’ said Balaram.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .