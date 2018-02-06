Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: AICC Telangana in-charge RC Khuntia said TJAC chairman M Kodandaram was neither a friend nor a foe of the Congress in the State. He stated that Congress respects Kodandaram for his contribution during the Telangana movement. However, he declared that his party was the sole strong opponent to the ruling TRS.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Khuntia said party president Rahul Gandhi would address a public meeting in Hyderabad on June 2. He said the party leaders were planning to tour the State and campaign against the ruling party. He claimed that prominent leaders from TRS and TDP would join Congress within the next couple of weeks.

Khuntia stated that the Congress would unite all forces against the ruling party and ensure its defeat in the next general elections. “Various forces are already in touch with TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy. We will make all efforts to unite them on the lines of Gujarat and ensure victory for Congress,” he said. However, he stated that TPCC would respond to possible alliances with political parties and like-minded organisations ahead of elections.

The AICC in-charge said Congress leaders were planning to visit Kuwait from February 12 and support NRIs in the Gulf region.