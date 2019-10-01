Rahul criticises PM for his ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ remark at Houston

By | Published: 12:43 pm

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for his “Abki Baar Trump Sarkar” remark at the “Howdy, Modi!” event, saying it reflected his “incompetence”, which had caused serious problems with the Democrats for India.

He thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for “covering up” Modi’s “incompetence” and urged him to teach the prime minister “a little bit about diplomacy”.

“Thank you Mr Jaishankar for covering up our PM’s incompetence. His fawning endorsement caused serious problems with the Democrats for India. I hope it gets ironed out with your intervention. While you’re at it, do teach him a little bit about diplomacy,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

He tagged a news report with his tweet, quoting Jaishankar as saying that what the prime minister had said at the “Howdy, Modi!” event in Houston recently should not be misinterpreted.

Jaishankar said India had adopted a non-partisan stand to domestic American politics and that Modi was merely repeating US President Donald Trump’s words, which he had used to pitch his candidature to the Indian American community while campaigning for the 2020 US presidential election.