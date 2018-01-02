Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Telangana

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Hyderabad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Telangana in the third or fourth week of January, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President N Uttam Kumar Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday. He informed that Rahul Gandhi will address Dalit, Girijan, BC ‘Atma Gaurav’ (self respect) Sabha in Warangal. He said Rahul Gandhi’s tour schedule will be finalised soon.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also informed that several TRS leaders, including a few sitting MLAs, were in touch with him and many of them are likely to join the Congress party after Sankranti festival. He said that all surveys, conducted in recent past, have revealed that the Congress has got an edge over TRS in popularity graph. He claimed that the Congress party would register a grand victory in next elections with a clean sweep in South Telangana. He said if elections are held today, then the Congress party would win more than 70 seats.