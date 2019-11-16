Rahul Gandhi made false allegations against BJP govt: Assam Minister

By | Published: 12:49 pm

Guwahati: BJP leader and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Friday that BJP will organise a series of protest all over the country on November 16 demanding apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the allegations he had made against central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Party will organise a series of protest on November 16 demanding apology from Rahul Gandhi for making false allegations on government,” said Sarma. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold countrywide protests on Friday against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party for “misleading” the country on Rafale deal. Supreme Court on Thursday closed a contempt case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his “chowkidar chor hai” remark with a “word of caution” to him. Supreme Court on Thursday also dismissed the review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case.

The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s apology for wrongly attributing his infamous “chowkidar chor hai” remark in Rafale case to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opined that a person holding a place of importance in political spectrum should have been more careful. The apex court closed the contempt petition filed by BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks.

“Rahul Gandhi needs to be more careful in the future. It was unfortunate,” a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said in their verdict. Lekhi had accused Gandhi of misquoting the April 10 order of the apex court in which it had allowed additional leaked documents to be put on record as evidence in the Rafale case.