Rahul Gandhi says ‘India the rape capital of world’

Wayanad: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that the prevailing situation in the country, according to international media, is such that India has become the rape capital of the world.

Addressing a public meeting on the third and last day of his constituency tour, Rahul said the numerous reports of attacks on women and children are a cause for serious concern.

“Many questions are being asked abroad on why women and children are not safe in India. In Uttar Pradesh even when a legislator is involved in a rape case, the Prime Minister has not yet spoken a word about it. Today the situation is such that India has become the rape capital of the world,” said Gandhi.

He also pointed out that the country is ruled by someone who believes in violence and in dividing the country. “There is a complete failure of leadership in the country,” he said.