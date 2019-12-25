Rahul Gandhi sends out greeting cards to Congress workers

By | Published: 1:57 pm

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi sent out greetings to all the office bearers and MPs of the party on the eve of Christmas and ahead of new year. The greeting card has the photo of a dream catcher stuck on a stump by the seaside and is personally signed by him.

The cards gave a personal touch to his communication ahead of the party Foundation Day on December 28. A leader who received the card told IANS on condition of anonymity that this is a “very good gesture from the former president and it is personal”.

Gandhi has launched a multi-pronged attack on the Narendra Modi government over the CAA-NRC.