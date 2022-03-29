Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, TRS govt over paddy procurement

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed BJP government at the Centre and TRS government in Telangana over paddy procurement issue.

He demanded that both the governments take all necessary steps to procure every grain of the paddy grown by farmers.

He said that it is shameful that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the state are playing politics over the hard work of farmers, ignoring their moral duty to procure paddy.

The Congress MP made tweets in Telugu over the issue of paddy procurement.

Rahul Gandhi said that both the governments should stop creating problems for farmers through their anti-farmer policies and procure every grain grown by farmers.

He said the Congress party will continue its fight till the last grain of paddy in Telangana is procured by the government.

The Central and State governments are currently locked in a row over paddy procurement issue.

The TRS government has threatened to intensify its agitation demanding the Narendra Modi government to procure entire stock of paddy during ongoing Yasangi season.

The Centre, however, maintains that it is committed to buy raw rice from the state as per the agreement reached between the state and the Food Corporation of India (FCI).