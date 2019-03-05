Rahul Gandhi to announce minimum income guarantee scheme

By | Published: 7:31 pm 7:35 pm

Hyderabad: Congress party president Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Pahadi Sharif here in the city on March 9 where he will announce the party’s plans for implementing a guaranteed minimum income scheme in the country by the party if it is voted to power in the coming Lok Sabha elections. This was announced by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday.

He said the ‘minimum income scheme meeting’ will begin at 4 p.m.

Senior party leaders RC Khuntia, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others visited the proposed public meeting site on Tuesday.