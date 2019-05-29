By | Published: 7:26 pm 7:27 pm

It was in the year 2017, when Rahul Gandhi officially introduced his dog for the first time with a funny video on his Twitter account and tweeted, “Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I’m coming clean..it’s me..Pidi..I’m way (cooler) than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!” In that clip, he was seen feeding him treats, which went viral.

And now, a picture of him and his dog is again making a buzz online. In the picture, Rahul can be seen driving out of his house in his car with Pidi in the backseat. The picture was shared on Twitter by user @anilsharma07 on May 28 and has been liked thousand times so far.