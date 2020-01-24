Rahul hits ton in drawn match

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:00 pm

Hyderabad: Andhra batsman SV Rahul slammed a ton while Hyderabad suffered a batting collapse and escaped with a draw on the South Zone Two-day Under-14 Boys Tournament in Karnataka on Friday.

Batting first, Hyderabad were dismissed for 124 in the first innings as Andhra’s B Pranav Reddy starred with four wickets (4/21). Andhra in reply declared at 286/2 as B Yashwant (78) and Varun Satwik (63) hit fifties in addition to Rahul’s ton.

Hyderabad in the second innings were struggling at 105/7 in 20 overs when the match ended in a draw.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 124 in 62.3 overs (S Harshit 44, B Pranav Reddy 4/21, M Vijay Prasad 2/25) & 105/7 in 20 overs (Aawez Ahmed 33 not out, B Pranav Reddy 2/26, SV Rahul 2/11) drew with Andhra 286/2 in 50 overs (SV Rahul 119, B Yashwant 78, Varun Satwik 63).

