‘Rahul is always a class act’

Hyderabad: K Lokesh Rahul is back among runs. He has also won back the confidence of skipper Virat Kohli and chief coach Ravi Shastri. And what is important is that he has become the Man Friday for Team India as he can bat, both as an opener and at No.5, and also keep wickets. Rahul has been exceptional with the willow ever since he made his comeback in the shorter format of the game against Bangladesh and Australia in the home series. The elegant batsman has continued his purple patch in the on-going New Zealand where he has revealed as an opener and at No.5 in the T20 and one-day matches. He has won praise from cricket pundits for his stroke play and his ability to hit all around the wicket.

It prompted cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar to call the 27-year-old as a “360 degree” batsman. “Only K.L. Rahul can make 360 degrees batting look orthodox and classical,” Manjrekar wrote on Twitter.

Former Indian Test star VVS Laxman, who is commentating in the series, feels Rahul is an exceptional talent. He even said Rahul comes close to Kohli as far as stroke play is considered. In fact, Laxman five years ago had predicted that Rahul will be a big player for India.

Down in Bengaluru, his former Karnataka coach J Arunkumar said Rahul was always a class player. “He was a special talent from his junior cricket. He used to pick the ball early. I always looked him as one of the big talents for the country. He has a tight technique. He plays the ball very late and has strokes all around the wicket.’’

Arunkumar said he was happy Rahul is among runs again. “I think he was bit confused and wanted to become little aggressive in Test cricket. As a result he lost his way. He has a solid composure but suddenly he started attacking a bit in Test cricket. May be that did not help his cause. Sometimes a batsman experiments with his game, I think Rahul fell into that trap. He has played long innings in Ranji Trophy. I think it is a matter of time before he walks back into the Test team. He has to play his old patient game. By playing in domestic cricket, he has got back his confidence and the game. It is all about spending time at the wicket and that has helped him a lot.’’

Arunkumar said it hurts when one is not in the Test team given his hot form. “Rahul has to be patient. You can be successful if you are temperament is solid. It will be a different Rahul now as he will value his wicket more. But the good part is that he has won back the confidence of Kohli. As the competition is high, Rahul has to wait before he makes a comeback into the Test team.’’

