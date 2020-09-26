Rahul number 1 player in IPL at the moment, says Gambhir

Rahul scored an unbeaten 132 runs, the highest by an Indian in the IPL, against Royal Challengers Bangalore helping his side to a massive win over the Virat Kohli-led side.

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir picked Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul as the No.1 player in the Indian Premier League at the moment.

Rahul scored an unbeaten 132 runs, the highest by an Indian in the IPL, against Royal Challengers Bangalore helping his side to a massive win over the Virat Kohli-led side. Speaking during a show on ESPNCricinfo, the southpaw said, “Forget the chances, the way he accelerated towards the end, having batting that deep in the innings, I think it makes him a complete batsman. This was a proper inning. Not even a single slog in the innings to be honest. That is what the quality of the man is. He can hit those cricketing shots and with that much of impact and that much strike rate, he shows what he is capable of. He is probably the no. 1 player at the moment,” he further said.

West Indies legend Ian Bishop also lauded Rahul saying, “The way he balanced his innings was great. I was sitting there watching those first 50 runs, and outside of the powerplay I was thinking ‘geez, he is just settling there, not anchor it, but looking to balance it.”