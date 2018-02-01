Rahul Srivatshav wins chess tourney

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:58 pm

Hyderabad: Rahul Srivatshav of Telangana State won the 2nd Nithm Open FIDE Rated Chess Tournament held at Hotel Management College, Gachibowli, on Thursday.

Srivatshav topped the table with 8 points. Lianeza Vega Marcos of Spain (7.5) and Ashutosh Kumar of Bihar (7.5) stood second and third respectively.

Final positions (top ten): 1. Rahul Srivatshav (8), 2. Lianeza Vega Marcos (7.5), 3. Ashutosh Kumar (7.5), 4. Varun V (7.5), 5. Praneeth Vuppala (7), 6. Sai Agni Jeevitesh J (7), 7. Singh S Vikramjit (7), 8. Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri (7), 9. Ramakrishna J (7), 10. Chakravarthi Reddy M (7).